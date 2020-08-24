Harold L. Ritzer
Rockaway Twp. - Harold L. Ritzer passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was 96 years of age.
Mr. Ritzer was a WWII Army Veteran who received the Purple Heart for wounds he sustained in the Hurtgen Forest as the US Army advanced from Normandy to Berlin. Later, he spent 17 years at Lockjoint (Interpace) as Chief Accountant before moving on to Picatinny Arsenal where he worked as a Project Manager of Nuclear Munitions, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Wharton American Legion Post 91, the D.A.V.
of Mine Hill, and was an active life member of the Wharton Community Church at St. John's, as well as being a 70+ year member of the Acacia Lodge #20 F&AM of Dover.
Born and raised in Wharton, Harold married Marie Togno in 1947 and moved to Kenvil before settling in Rockaway Twp where they raised 3 daughters, and a grandson. Their home always welcomed friends, family, and visitors, some of whom remained for years.
Mr. Ritzer was predeceased by his wife Marie in 2018.
He is survived by his three loving daughters: Mary Frances Christianson and husband Robert of Wharton, Jean Marie Ritzer of Mendham, and Rena Ann and husband Frank Bednarczyk of East Stroudsburg, PA. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: John Phillips and wife Elizabeth, Ashley and William Smith, Kyle Bednarczyk, and Carly Gaffey and husband Sean. His 4 great-grandsons Wyatt and Ryder Smith, and Colin and Ryan Gaffey were his delight.
Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private family viewing at Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton, and a same-day interment at Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wharton United Community Church at St. John's, Wounded Warriors
Project, and The Gary Sinise Foundation. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com