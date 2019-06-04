|
Harriet J. Tappen
Randolph - Harriet J. Tappen 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Harriet was born and raised in Dover and has been a resident of Randolph since 1967.
She loved her family, spending time with her family at the Ocean City, NJ beach house, gardening, cooking and decorating for the holidays. Harriett is survived by her four children, Harry J. and Linda of Sparta, Denise Tappen of Co., Diane and John McCann of E. Hanover, Darren and Candice of AZ., her five grandchildren Heather, Michael, Jessica, Derek & Dean.
Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Friday June 7, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Wharton.
Interment is at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on June 4, 2019