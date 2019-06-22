|
|
Harriett F. Miller
Rancocas - Harriett F. Miller of Rancocas passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 76.
Born in Morristown, Harriett was a graduate of Central Morris County High School and Glassboro State College. A resident of Rancocas since 1964, Harriett was a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Rancocas Emergency Squad (WARES) and a former member of the Weekend Campers of Rancocas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
The daughter of the late Cecil R. & Marian Cumback, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman C. Miller, Jr; 3 children: Christopher John Miller, Andrea Gwen Miller (Tara Leek), and Brian Douglas Miller (Stacey); 4 grandchildren: Zachary James, Cody Alexander, Sydney Amelia, & Hanna Elizabeth.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the Rancocas Civic Association, PO Box 101, Rancocas, NJ 08073.
Arrangements by the Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Daily Record on June 22, 2019