Harriette Connors-DeLuca Obituary
Harriette Connors-DeLuca passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Care One at Morris.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she had lived in Scarsdale, NY before coming to Parsippany many years ago.

Ms. Connors-DeLuca earned her BA in Nursing from Catholic University of America.

She worked as a school nurse with the Parsippany Board of Education for 25 years, retiring in 1997. She had also been a nurse and counselor in the Adolescent Unit at St. Clare's Hospital in Boonton Township, and was a NJ State Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

Preceded in death by her siblings, Donald, Thomas, Edward, and Michael Connors, she is survived by her two loving sons, Stephen DeLuca of Jersey City, NJ and Mark DeLuca and his wife Sarah of Denton, MD; two dear siblings, Helen Bates of Somers, NY, and Chris Connors of San Francisco, CA; and three beloved grandchildren, Michael DeLuca, Caitlyn Lopez, and David DeLuca.

In the interest of public health, all services and subsequent cremation will be private under direction of the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 24 to May 25, 2020
