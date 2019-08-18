Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Eisnaugle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Carl Eisnaugle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Carl Eisnaugle Obituary
Harry Carl Eisnaugle

St. Petersburg, FL - of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away August 10, 2019. He is originally from Denville, NJ and Morris Plaines, NJ. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Nunn Eisnaugle, sons; Harry William "Bill" Eisnaugle of Virginia and Gregory Carl Eisnaugle of Tacoma, WA. four grandchildren; Robert, Timothy, and Ryan of Virginia and Jack Stanley of Tacoma, WA; and his brother, David Eisnaugle. Harry graduated from Dover High School and served four years in the USAF. He worked many years at Jersey Central Power and Light and GPU Service Corp and GPU Nuclear until his retirement. Harry was a member of Cincinnati Lodge F&AM, Morristown, NJ for over 50 years and also a member of Salaam Shriners of Livingston, NJ and a member of Egypt Shriners in St. Petersburg, FL. He acted as "Snuggles the Clown" for approximately 16 years. Harry was also a 50 year Kiwanian, and a member of BPOE ELKS 1224 of St. Petersburg. He has lived a very happy life with his wife Margaret (Peggy) for over 62 years. Harry's memorial service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg. Memorial donations may be made in Harry's name to the . Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now