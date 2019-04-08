|
|
Harry H. Resh, Jr.
Randolph - Harry H. Resh, Jr., 95, of Randolph, NJ passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Bristol Glen Retirement Community in Newton, NJ. He graduated from Dover HS in 1941 and went on to join the U.S. Army where he served in Okinawa, Japan during WWII. He lived in Randolph since 1951 before moving to Bristol Glen 4 years ago. Harry worked diligently for 36 years as a Supervisor for Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, NJ. He was responsible for munitions material, test site selection, instrumentation, data acquisition, the operation and maintenance of many test sites, and much more. He was a member of the American Legion William J. Hocking Post 91 Wharton, NJ, National Active and Retired FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE), and was a faithful Randolph HS Football and Wrestling Fan. Harry adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports at Delbarton and Villa Walsh Academy. He loved all kinds of music and was a great dancer.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Dr. Michele Yampolsky and her husband Dr. Paul H. Yampolsky of Rockaway, NJ; three loving grandchildren, David Yampolsky and wife Joni, Rachel Maybe and her husband Stephen, and Jean-Chiappa Bressett and her husband Garry; four cherished great-grandchildren, Hannah, Paige, Kate, and Ava; sister, Jacqueline Turpack and husband Joseph; stepson, Thomas Chiappa; and by many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by three wives, June C. Resh, Erna G. Resh, and Genevieve E. Resh; son, Robert W. Resh; brother, Donald Resh; and by his companion Veronica Van Buskirk.
Harry's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4PM-7PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 10AM in the chapel at the Morristown Presbyterian Church (located on the green). Interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bristol Glen Chapel Fund, C/O Reverend Salvatore Seirmarco, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Bristol Glen for their loving and compassionate care.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2019