Harvey J. Hockstein
Pompton Plains - Harvey J. Hockstein, passed away peacefully at his home in Pompton Plains, NJ on Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. He was 89. Harvey was born on March 22,1930 to his parents Leo and Mary Hockstein in Jersey City, NJ. Harvey graduated from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ with a bachelor's degree in history. Harvey and his late wife Eleanor Hockstein met on a blind date and were married in 1962. The Hocksteins lived in Parsippany, NJ and owned the Anchor Supply Hardware store in Denville, NJ until retiring in 1999. Harvey was a dedicated father to three children and was an active member of Temple Beth Am, in Parsippany. He had an extensive set of electric trains, which he greatly enjoyed. Harvey is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Karen Hockstein of Montclair, NJ; his daughter Roberta Hockstein of Gaithersburg, MD and his sister Sybil Resnick of Whitestone, NY. He is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Hockstein and his daughter, Marilyn Hockstein. Services will be 1:00 P.M. today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the and the are appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019