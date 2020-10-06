Hattie T. Grzywinski
Newton - Hattie Theresa Grzywinski died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton, New Jersey. She was 99 years old. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, to the late Leonard Mickiewicz and Pauline Bauman. She lived in Budd Lake, New Jersey for 30 years before moving to Newton, New Jersey four years ago.
Hattie attended modeling school and was a model for Macy's and Gimbals. She was a ticket agent at Shubert Theatre in New York City and during World War II she, and her sister Elsie, worked in RCA making tubes for TVs and parts for World War II Airplanes. After she moved up to Budd Lake, New Jersey she became a sales clerk with the Economy Department Store, in Stanhope, New Jersey and then retired after they closed.
She loved going on vacations especially to the Bahamas, weekend bus trips to the casinos with her sister Elsie and just traveling in general. She also loved gardening, bird watching, flea markets, collecting recipes and fishing.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1986 and her daughter, Veronica Grzywinski in 2003.She is survived by her granddaughter, Laura Henderson and her husband Richard (Butch) of Netcong; her niece, Barbara Ambrose, of Tarpon Springs, Fl; her nephews: Edward Pongrac of Tarpon Springs, Fl and John Pongrac and his wife, Debbie of Tampa, FL; her nieces: Michele Bochenek and Eleanor Bochenek both of New Jersey; her great-nieces: Melissa Gomes and her husband Joey, Ashley Pongrac all from MN; great nephew, John C. Pongrac from Tampa, FL; her great niece, Claire Bochenek and her husband Thomas Reissne; great-great nieces: Harper and Audrey Gomes; and great-great nephew Benjamin Konkol.
Services were private, arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong, NJ. Condolence Messages may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
