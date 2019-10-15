|
|
Heather Jones
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Heather Jones (formerly Forschner and Bonnell), loving mother of six children, passed away at age 46.
Heather was born in Morristown, NJ and raised in Madison, NJ. She had a deep love for her family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Heather's sense of humor was contagious, and she was always able to make someone laugh in any situation.
Heather was preceded in death by her Mother, Deborah Ann Seamans. She is survived by her grandmother Thelma (Atkins) Trusty, her brother Saint John Forschner, her father John Forschner, her sisters Jade Bockwinkel, Sada Marshall, her 6 children, Arica Bonnell, son in law John Vincent, Douglas Bonnell Jr, Mariah Lefkowitz, Raina Lefkowitz, Jeremiah Jones and Elijah Jones, her grandchildren Kassidy Vincent, Anthony Vincent and Armani Vincent, her best friend Nicola Inniss, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
The Celebration of Life for Heather Noel Jones will be held at Bethel AME Church (53 Central Ave. Madison NJ 07940) at 6 PM on Thursday, October 17th.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019