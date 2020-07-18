Helen A. (Potoczak) Fila who turned 100 years old on July 6, 2020, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020. The same determined spirit that guided her throughout her life likely contributed to her reaching her centennial birthday. Daughter of Michael and Aniela (Przybocka) Potoczak, Helen grew up in Boonton, and was a member of the Boonton High School class of 1939. She proudly resided in the Park section of Boonton until she moved to West Brandywine, Pennsylvania several years ago. She was the wife of the late Henry Fila.



A faith-filled woman, Helen was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Boonton, where she volunteered at the thrift shop for many years. When her children were in school, she also volunteered at our Lady of Mount Carmel School as a library assistant. Helen was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court, Joan of Arc.



A lover of the outdoors, she was a member of the Rockaway Valley Garden Club, was an avid gardener at home, and volunteered at the Emily Hammond Wildflower Trail in the Tourne County Park. Through the garden club, she volunteered at the Sarah Francis Nursing Home, teaching flower arranging to the residents.



Helen was a woman who was always ready for an adventure; big or small. She was a true lover of life. Helen and Henry traveled all over the tri-state area looking for a good polka dance as this was another of her passions. She belonged to the Catholic Sokol's in Boonton and the Whippany Polish American Club. Helen enjoyed hikes and the great outdoors and was never one to let an adventure pass her by. She enjoyed summer visits to Falmouth, Massachusetts and trips to the New Jersey Shore.



Helen was employed at the Accent Company in New York City for many years and then at the Standard Railway Fusee Corporation in Boonton as an office assistant. Helen also enjoyed working at her husband's family store, Fila's Market, in Garfield, NJ where she enjoyed interacting with the customers. She was very much a people person.



Helen was predeceased by her husband Henry and infant son, Robert. She is survived by her sons; Henry Jr. and his wife Anne Barrie of West Chester, PA and John and his wife Leslie; Grandchildren Brian (Amanda) and Kristen Fila of West Chester, PA, Aniela and Alexandria Fila of Boonton, NJ, Courtney and Kaileigh Estler, as well as her Great-grandson Luke. Helen was the sister of the late Stanley Potoczak and Leon Potoczak, and is survived by her brother J. Fred Potoczak of Taunton, MA and many nieces and nephews.



Arrangements will be on July 23, 2020 with visitation at 9:15a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 910 Birch Street, Boonton. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 205 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.









