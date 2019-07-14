|
|
Helen Alice Margolin
Livingston - Helen Margolin, of Livingston died June 11, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided for many years in Morristown before moving to Boynton Beach, Florida and most recently New Jersey. Mrs. Margolin entered NYU at the age of 16 and graduated with honors. She managed her family owned businesses, Pine Hill Lodge and Sherman Acres in Mt. Freedom and later became an assistant professor at Seton Hall University and a Learning-Disabilities Teacher Consultant in Randolph Township for many years. Predeceased by her husband, Sydney, she is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Alan) Ackerman and Phyllis (Jeffrey) Kessler; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Services were held June 12. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019