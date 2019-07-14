Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Margolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Alice Margolin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Alice Margolin Obituary
Helen Alice Margolin

Livingston - Helen Margolin, of Livingston died June 11, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided for many years in Morristown before moving to Boynton Beach, Florida and most recently New Jersey. Mrs. Margolin entered NYU at the age of 16 and graduated with honors. She managed her family owned businesses, Pine Hill Lodge and Sherman Acres in Mt. Freedom and later became an assistant professor at Seton Hall University and a Learning-Disabilities Teacher Consultant in Randolph Township for many years. Predeceased by her husband, Sydney, she is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Alan) Ackerman and Phyllis (Jeffrey) Kessler; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Services were held June 12. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.