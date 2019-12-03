|
Helen Anne Bindas
Boonton - Helen Anne Bindas, 97, died peacefully at home on December 1, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Boonton, NJ. Helen received her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown and her master's degree from Teachers College at Columbia University, NY.
She started her career as a dietician at St. Michael's Hospital in Newark and then was the Home Economics teacher at Boonton High School. Helen then became a professor of Food and Nutrition at DePauw University in Indiana and finished her career as a professor of the same at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Helen was a lifelong Sokol member of Boonton Lodge 32 and was very active playing golf, bowling and doing gymnastics. She traveled throughout the United States and Europe to participate in the National Sokol festivals. She was also very active in girl scouts and acted as a troop leader and camp counselor. She was an active member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Boonton.
Helen provided many opportunities for her many nieces and nephews including ski trips to the family home at Magic Mountain, VT, the Montreal and LA Olympics, and many other outdoor outings.
Helen is survived by her caring brothers Cyril Bindas and Paul Bindas; and four generations of loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary Bindas, Michael Bindas, Anna Bindas, Susan Nauta, George Bindas, John Bindas, Veronica Paley and Barbara Mastrobattista.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 7, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, 215 Hill Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Pine Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. As per Helen's wishes, there will be no wake. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. Helen was a very charitable person and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Helen's name be made to Sokol Boonton Lodge 32, the College of St. Elizabeth, or to a .
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019