Helen Auriemma (nee Izykowicz)
Whippany - Helen Auriemma (nee Izykowicz) a life-long resident of Whippany, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on September 20, 2019.
Following graduation from Morristown High School in 1946, Helen worked for NJ Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator and secretary.
Married for 54 years to her beloved husband, James, who predeceased her in 2004.
Helen dedicated her life to her home and family.
The other things Helen enjoyed most were reading her newspapers and Time magazines to keep up with current events, going for peaceful walks each day, and attending daily Mass at Notre Dame of Mt Carmel Church, where she led the Rosary for many years.
She was generous, active and independent, and a favorite among her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Survivors include her loving children, son George and Chris of Rockaway; daughter Anne Grippo and Richard of Jonesboro AR; daughter Donna Boyland and Steve of Chester; son James and Kimberly of Whippany; her 7 cherished grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Helen will be missed immensely.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26th 2019 at Notre Dame of Mt Carmel R.C. Church, 75 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, followed by Entombment at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Notre Dame of Mt Carmel R.C. Church, 75 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, New Jersey 07927 (973) 538-1358.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019