|
|
Helen E. Everett Slack
Rockaway - Helen E. Everett Slack age 86 of Rockaway passed away on April 6, 2019. Helen was born in Wharton and has resided there most of her life until she moved to Rockaway in 2014. She retired in 1995 from AETC in Flanders where she worked as an administrative assistant. Previously Helen worked for Dr. Nicholas Bertha and L.E. Carpenter in Wharton. She belonged to the Presbyterian Women, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wharton Fire Dept. and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her 2 children Leslie J. Everett of Rockaway and Jill Rossi of Lk. Hopatcong, 3 grandchildren Jordan,Joseph and Janelle and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Leslie Everett in 1983 and Thomas Robert Slack in 2016. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt 10 w in Randolph. The funeral service will be held there 11 am on Thursday. Donations may be made in her memory to the Wharton United Community Church.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2019