Helen E. Hunter



Morris Plains - Helen E. Hunter, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on August 30, 2020.



Born in Basking Ridge, NJ, Helen resided in Morris Plains for most of her life. Helen graduated from Bernards High School in 1943.



Helen's world revolved around her family, dear friends, volunteerism, and her faith. Helen worked at the Lyons, NJ VA Hospital from 1943-1952 and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Morris View Nursing Home for over 30 years. Helen was a parishioner of St. Virgil Church for over 50 years where she was a member of the church choir for over 25 years and was heavily involved in church activities and volunteer work through the parish.



Helen participated in many senior activities such as the Red Hats, St. Virgil's Prime Time, and the Monday Seniors. Helen thrived when she was involved in her volunteer work and spending quality time with her family and friends.



Helen was an avid reader, gardener, enjoyed Broadway shows, cooking, and loved to travel. Her travels brought her all over the world - from Australia to Taiwan.



Helen is survived by her beloved children, Mark P. Hunter and his wife, Bridgette, Robert J. Hunter, Jr., Gregory J. Hunter, Brian J. Hunter and his wife, Gislaine, Kathleen M. Hunter and Michael P. Hunter and his wife, Diana, adoring grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Jessica, Megan, Dominique, Ryan, Kelsey, Taylor, Lindsey and Paige and cherished great-grandchild, Terry. Helen is also survived by her devoted brothers and sisters, Mary Montgomery, Robert Wolsky and Alice Wolsky.



Helen is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Hunter (2001), grandson, Robert James Hunter III, and sisters and brothers, Dorothy Horsburgh, John Wolsky and Joseph Wolsky, Jr.



Family and friends are welcome to gather following CDC guidelines on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains.



Those who wish to attend the visitation are asked to wear masks and remain a social distance of 6 feet. To ensure that all who wish to pay their respects can do so, we politely ask you keep your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects as well. The family understands that many are still uncomfortable to attend public gatherings and will be unable to attend the visitation.



A Funeral Mass will be held following visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Virgil Church, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge.



We ask that you please keep Helen and her family in your thoughts and prayers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store