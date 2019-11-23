|
|
Helen E. Wojcik
Denville - Helen E. Wojcik, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. Public Visitation will take place on Mon., Nov. 25th from 5 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tues., Nov. 26th at 10:30 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019