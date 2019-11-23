Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
15 Myers Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Helen E. Wojcik Obituary
Helen E. Wojcik

Denville - Helen E. Wojcik, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. Public Visitation will take place on Mon., Nov. 25th from 5 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tues., Nov. 26th at 10:30 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
