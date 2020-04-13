|
Helen Eaton
Denville - Helen Eaton, 94, of Denville, passed away on April 6, 2020, following a short illness. Helen was born on May 4, 1925 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Mary Yansura of Boonton, New Jersey. Helen grew up in Boonton, and lived in Morristown, Convent Station and Denville most of her adult life.
Helen was a homemaker who spent much of her extra time as a volunteer at Morristown Medical Center (formerly known as Morristown Memorial Hospital), The Cromwell Olive Twig women's association, Meals on Wheels, and many other organizations. She was the matriarch of the family -- strong, courageous, selfless, and always available when someone needed her. She will be missed dearly.
Helen is survived by her stepsons, Richard Eaton (Sherry Glazer) and Randy Eaton (Robin Eaton), several step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Edgar P. Eaton, Jr., her brothers, John and Leo Yansura, and her sister, Eleanor Manocchio.
A memorial service to honor Helen's life will be held at a later date.
Dangler Lewis & Carey Funeral Home of Boonton, NJ is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at https://dlc.danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020