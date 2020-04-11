|
Helen Halliday
Chatham Township - Helen Halliday (nee Tomczuk), of Chatham Township, died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. She was a beloved mother, grandmother & accomplished artist. Funeral services and burial for Helen will be held privately. Interment held at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For a complete obituary and notes of condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020