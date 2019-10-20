|
|
Helen M. Konight
Montville - Helen M. Konight, of Montville, NJ, lived a remarkable 98 year, she passed on Thursday evening, October 17, 2019.
Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of Bernard and Mary (O'Driscoll) White.
A hard-worker all her life, Helen left school after the 8th grade to help support the family. She worked at Bogue Electric Co. in Paterson as a solderer - Helen retired in 1983 as a packer at Dell Publishing Co. in Boonton.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Konight, parents, Bernard and Mary White, and brother, Elmer White.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Carol L. Lauritsen and her husband, Soren, of Montville, NJ, cherished granddaughter, Jennifer Cuonzo, and adored great-grandsons, Connor and Trevor Cuonzo.
Arrangements are private in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton, NJ. To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019