Helen M. Larsen
Rockaway Twp. - Helen Marion Larsen died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she and her beloved husband, John, moved to Rockaway Twp. in 1960, where they raised their three children. As the matriarch of the family, Helen was a kind and caring person who had a great love for family and cherished spending time with them. She was a Bookkeeper with Gas Drying, Inc. in Wharton for over 20 years before her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed her Atlantic City bus trips, Las Vegas and summers boating with her family. She also enjoyed spending time at her winter home in Naples, FL.
She was predeceased by her husband, John, whom she married in 1954, her son, John Kenneth (Kenny) and her sister, Virginia Draper. She is survived by her son Keith Larsen; her daughter Kim and husband Kevin MacGillivray; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn MacGillivray; and siblings, Charles Edward Draper, Regina and husband Bruce Pinson, Lawrence Draper and Wayne and his wife Janice Draper.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 28 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 AM at Marcella Union Cemetery, Timberbrook Rd, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 26, 2019