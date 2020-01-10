Services
Helen M. List Obituary
Helen M. List

Springfield, NJ - Helen M. List passed away at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020 with her son at her side. She was 84 years of age.

Helen was born in Morristown and lived in Dover and Randolph before retiring to Springfield 25 years ago.

Mrs. List worked in the payroll department for Bell Labs in Murray Hill for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Helen was a very private person but enjoyed shopping and loved to dance.

She is survived by her dear son, Robert List of Rockaway Township.

A memorial mass will be held 10am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 371 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ 07885. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mine Hill. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
