Helen May Nunn
Helen May Nunn, 95, passed peacefully in her bed at Holly Manor Center, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Never married, Helen lived at home with her mother, Gretta Nunn in Chester, New Jersey. Helen worked as a house cleaner and provided childcare to many prominent families throughout Morris county. She was a model of trust and decency and held in extremely high regard by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Helen is survived by her niece, Greta Lee Tatum, and her great nephew, Jesse Edward Tatum. All arrangements were private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020