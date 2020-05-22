Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen May Nunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen May Nunn Obituary
Helen May Nunn

Helen May Nunn, 95, passed peacefully in her bed at Holly Manor Center, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Never married, Helen lived at home with her mother, Gretta Nunn in Chester, New Jersey. Helen worked as a house cleaner and provided childcare to many prominent families throughout Morris county. She was a model of trust and decency and held in extremely high regard by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by her niece, Greta Lee Tatum, and her great nephew, Jesse Edward Tatum. All arrangements were private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -