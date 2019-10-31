Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Morgan Obituary
Helen Morgan

Rockaway Twp. - Helen Morgan passed away suddenly on October 30,2019 at her home in Rockaway. She was 94 years of age.

Helen was born and raised in Paterson and has lived in Rockaway Twp. for the past 7 years. She worked as a supervisor for Wachovia Bank in Totowa for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband James Morgan in 1965, son Edward Morgan in 2014, brother Charles Spinnato, 2 sisters: Mary Murray and Ruth Alnor, and son-in-law George Dusenberry.

She is survived by her daughter Alice Dusenberry of Lynden WA, 3 grandchildren; George Dusenberry Jr. of North Vancouver, BC, Stephanie Derrick of Manville and James Morgan of Bridgewater, 4 great-granddaughters; Kyra , Allison, Victoria, Isabelle, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 2-4pm on Sunday November 3, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 10am on Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -