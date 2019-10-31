|
|
Helen Morgan
Rockaway Twp. - Helen Morgan passed away suddenly on October 30,2019 at her home in Rockaway. She was 94 years of age.
Helen was born and raised in Paterson and has lived in Rockaway Twp. for the past 7 years. She worked as a supervisor for Wachovia Bank in Totowa for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband James Morgan in 1965, son Edward Morgan in 2014, brother Charles Spinnato, 2 sisters: Mary Murray and Ruth Alnor, and son-in-law George Dusenberry.
She is survived by her daughter Alice Dusenberry of Lynden WA, 3 grandchildren; George Dusenberry Jr. of North Vancouver, BC, Stephanie Derrick of Manville and James Morgan of Bridgewater, 4 great-granddaughters; Kyra , Allison, Victoria, Isabelle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2-4pm on Sunday November 3, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 10am on Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019