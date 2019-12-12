Services
Helen Mutz Obituary
Helen Mutz passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her children. She shared 96 years of love and faith with everyone she knew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 16th at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Interment to follow at the Denville Cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, December 15th from 2-5 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of or The Little Sisters of the Poor by way of www.inmemof.org. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
