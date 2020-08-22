Helen Norman



Port Richey, FL - Helen M. Norman 91, of Port Richey, FL, died August 17, 2020. Helen and her husband, David (Bud) Norman were the former owners of Flash Marina in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bud, and step-sons, Gary and David Norman. She is survived by her step-daughters Susan Ginolfi (Albert) of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, Cindy Norman of PA; nieces Donna Wimberley (Griffin) of New Port Richey, FL, Joan Eckensberger (Randy) of Neptune Beach, FL; nephews Steven and Jack Bender of Little Egg Harbor, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store