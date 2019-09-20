Services
St Michael's Catholic Church
4 Church St
Netcong, NJ 07857
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Netcong, NJ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 278
Stanhope, NJ
Helen O'Brien Newstead


1936 - 2019
Helen O'Brien Newstead Obituary
Helen O'Brien Newstead

Ledgewood - Helen O'Brien Newstead of Ledgewood, NJ (formerly of Netcong), passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, she was 83 years old.

Helen was born in Worcester, MA on May 14, 1936 to the late Helen (Smith) and John F. O'Brien. She was raised in Worcester, MA and resided in Netcong, NJ for 50+ years before moving to Ledgewood in 2010.

She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2012, her brothers John and David, her sister Maureen, her daughter-in-law Patty Newstead and her nephew James.

Helen was a teacher at St. Michael's School in Netcong and taught CCD there for many years. She was a volunteer at Roxbury Social Services influencing others with her kindness and compassion. Helen's favorite past times were gardening, bird watching and spending time with the girls, who were her lifelong friends, Julie Nicholoff, Arlene Healion, Virginia Coulter and the late Joanna Olivo. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her family.

Helen is survived by her children, Tish Graham, Mary Nelson, Kenneth Jr., Laura (Percy) Mistry, Michele (Joseph) Vaia, Steven (Aline) and Greggory Lawson. Her grandchildren Rory, Mats, Jillian, Eddie, Corey, Heather, Adam, Eric, Amy, Sammy, Allegra, Ellie, and her great grandchildren, James, Bryce, Freya and Mason. Helen had a very special bond with her sister-in-law Corraine, niece Cheryl and nephew Chet. She is also survived by her sisters Eileen and Kathleen and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, Netcong, NJ on Saturday, September 21, 11:30 AM. In lieu of a viewing, a celebration of life will be held following the Mass at the American Legion Post 278, Stanhope, NJ from 1:00-4:00 PM. As per Helen's request, please dress in colors.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019
