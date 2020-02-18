|
Helen Pamela Coward
Montville - Helen "Pam" Coward (nee Banks), a longtime resident of Montville, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, February 14, 2020 with her loving husband, Peter and sons, Andrew and Timothy, by her side. She lived for 77 years.
Born in Morristown, NJ to William and Evelyn Banks, Pam was raised in Bernardsville, NJ along with her brother, William.
Pam met Peter at a dinner party during a blizzard. They married on May 5, 1973, and together raised two sons in Montville.
She was a teacher's aide for 20 years at Hilldale School in Montville, NJ.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Peter, devoted sons, Andrew and Timothy, and a loving brother, William Banks of Georgia.
Please join the family as they celebrate Pam's life with a visitation on Friday, February 21st from 5-7 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ; a Funeral Service on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 am the Montville Reformed Church, 11 Church Lane, Montville, NJ followed by the interment in the church cemetery. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory to the Montville Animal Shelter, 7 Church Lane, Montville, NJ 07045 would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020