Helen R. Joseph
Ledgewood - Helen R. Joseph, age 79, formerly of Ledgewood, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Christopher Joseph; her daughter, Carrie Adragna and her husband, Joe; two sisters, Patricia Webb & Gail Cook; two grandchildren, Theresa & Michael Adragna; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2018 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Family RC Church, Florham Park. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Helen's life on Monday from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary or further information, please visit our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 23, 2019