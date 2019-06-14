Services
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Church of God in Christ
3 Rev. G.A. Rogers Way
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ray Stephens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Ray Stephens Obituary
Helen Ray Stephens

Montclair - Helen Ray Stephens (88) passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Caroline Johnson and sister Joan Garvin. She is survived by Cynthia Dial(Gerald) and John Stansbury Jr (Carolyn), six grandchildren; sisters Caroline Starnes( James deceased), Margaret Jackson(Aaron), Dorothy Davis, Elaine Gamble (Lorenzo), Pearl Johnson(George deceased) and Jean Johnson (Theodore deceased) and a host of family and friends. Viewing is Sunday June 16, 4-7pm, at The Church of God in Christ, 3 Rev. G.A. Rogers Way, Morristown NJ. Viewing is Monday June 17, 10:00am with Funeral Service at 11:00am Calvary Baptist Church. 10 Martin Luther King Ave. Morristown, NJ . Interment to follow Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown,NJ. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.