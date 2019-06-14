|
|
Helen Ray Stephens
Montclair - Helen Ray Stephens (88) passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Caroline Johnson and sister Joan Garvin. She is survived by Cynthia Dial(Gerald) and John Stansbury Jr (Carolyn), six grandchildren; sisters Caroline Starnes( James deceased), Margaret Jackson(Aaron), Dorothy Davis, Elaine Gamble (Lorenzo), Pearl Johnson(George deceased) and Jean Johnson (Theodore deceased) and a host of family and friends. Viewing is Sunday June 16, 4-7pm, at The Church of God in Christ, 3 Rev. G.A. Rogers Way, Morristown NJ. Viewing is Monday June 17, 10:00am with Funeral Service at 11:00am Calvary Baptist Church. 10 Martin Luther King Ave. Morristown, NJ . Interment to follow Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown,NJ. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 14, 2019