Helen Ritter
Denville - Helen Ritter (Nies) passed on June 24, 2019, at the age of 87.
She had lived in Denville, NJ for 51 years.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Edward John Ritter and by her children Gerard Ritter and Elsa Jones, Christine and Rick Raisner, Stephen and Stefanie Ritter, and Patricia and Brad Stokes. Her grandchildren Shawnna, Colin, Rowan, Patricia and Robert also survive her
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday July 3rd 2019 at St. Mary's Church 15 Myers Ave Denville, NJ 07834 at 10:00AM under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on June 30, 2019