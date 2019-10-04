Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
1918 - 2019
Parsippany - Helen V. Rykowski passed away on Tuesday, October 1st 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 101.

Helen Joined her late husband Edward J. on their 75th wedding anniversary.

She was born and raised in Newark, NJ

Helen retired from Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany and and after retirement she worked for Garden Savings Credit Union for the next 34 years retiring a second time at age 99.

She shared her gift of creating crocheted afghans with many friends and charities.

Helen is pre-deceased by her brother, Stanley Filipek & her 2 sisters: Genevieve Zdrada & Wanda Pescatore and her son-in-law Robert Rabiner.

Survivors include her daughters: Patricia Barry and her husband Phillip & Marlene Rabiner; her brother, Henry Filipek; her grandchildren: Michelle Barry, Mark Rabiner and his wife Anne & Carolyn Rabiner and her 2 great-grandchildren: Seth & Daniel Rabiner; she is also survived by her many dear nieces & nephews.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:00a.m on Saturday, October 5th 2019. at Saint Ann R.C. Church. 781 Smith Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Interment: Gate of Heaven, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Friday from 5:00pm-8:00p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Parsippany Ambulance Squad. 397 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054 (973)887-3003
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019
