Helen S. Danciak
Wharton - Helen S. Danciak, 74, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Helen was born in Plainfield, NJ. She retired after 30 years with Pfizer (formerly Warner-Lambert) in Morris Plains. Helen was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a resident of Wharton for 42 years. See Tuttle Funeral Home website for more information.
Helen is survived by her sister Mary Ann Cherasaro and her husband Nicholas from Wilmington, NC; her sister Irene Sisolak and her husband John from Fords, NJ; her sister-in-law Barbara Sovak from Dunellen, NJ; son Michael and his two daughters Quinn and Ava from Buffalo, NY; son Scott, his wife Viola and their children Andrew and Claire from Eden Prairie, MN; son Todd, his wife Brooke and their sons Ethan, Calin and Sage from Milton, GA. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Julia Sandor and her brother Gustav Sovak.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3-5 PM and from 7-9 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Church of the Sacred Heart, South Plainfield, NJ. Interment will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020