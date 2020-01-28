Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Danciak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen S. Danciak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen S. Danciak Obituary
Helen S. Danciak

Wharton - Helen S. Danciak, 74, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Helen was born in Plainfield, NJ. She retired after 30 years with Pfizer (formerly Warner-Lambert) in Morris Plains. Helen was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a resident of Wharton for 42 years. See Tuttle Funeral Home website for more information.

Helen is survived by her sister Mary Ann Cherasaro and her husband Nicholas from Wilmington, NC; her sister Irene Sisolak and her husband John from Fords, NJ; her sister-in-law Barbara Sovak from Dunellen, NJ; son Michael and his two daughters Quinn and Ava from Buffalo, NY; son Scott, his wife Viola and their children Andrew and Claire from Eden Prairie, MN; son Todd, his wife Brooke and their sons Ethan, Calin and Sage from Milton, GA. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Julia Sandor and her brother Gustav Sovak.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3-5 PM and from 7-9 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Church of the Sacred Heart, South Plainfield, NJ. Interment will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -