Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Netcong, NJ
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Theresa Grogan announces her passing after a brief illness on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019, at the age of 58. "Terry" will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Eileen Grogan, brother Michael and wife Lynn Grogan, brother Christopher and wife Christine Grogan, sisters Patricia Chmielewski, Tami Basenese, Terrianne Slater, and Karen Blend, nephew Shannon W. Grogan, and nieces Katarina and Isabella Grogan. "Terry" will also be fondly remembered by Madison Slater, Steven, Kayla, and Kara Basenese. Terry was predeceased by her loving father, Michael W. Grogan and grandparents Margaret and David Grogan.

A native of Netcong, NJ, Terry attended Netcong Elementary School where she graduated from their Special Education Program. She was an avid NY Met and U. of Michigan football fan.Terry participated in numerous Special Olympics events throughout the years.

A memorial mass in memory of Terry will take place on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 9am at St. Michael's Church in Netcong, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family of Helen T. Grogan request a donation to Special Olympics of New Jersey/area 3 and mail sent to C/O Betty Lunn 201 Tulsa Trail Hopatcong, NJ 07843.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019
