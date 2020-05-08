|
Helene Langan (née Albertson)
Helene Langan(née Albertson), died Thursday April 30, 2020. She was 70. Previously of Mount Arlington, she had been living in Wilmington, Delaware since 2008.
Helene was born in 1949 in Jersey City, the 3rd child of Kermit and Helen Albertson. She graduated St Mary's High School in Jersey City in 1967. She married Hugh Langan in 1970, who died in 1988. She moved to Mount Arlington, where she had spent summers growing up, in 1976. She was active in the community and was a volunteer on the Mount Arlington Rescue Squad in the early 1980s.
Early in her working career, she worked as a telex operator for brokerage firms in Manhattan. She then went on to run an antique furniture store in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. Later, she worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Couvrette Associates in Rockaway and Herbst Musciano in Parsippany for many years.
She loved her family, the beach and nature. She was a generous woman who would do anything for those she loved and for strangers in need.
She leaves behind her son, Timothy of Wilmington, Delaware, her sister Mary Jane of Växjö, Sweden, and her brothers Kermit and George, both of Mount Arlington and their spouses and several nieces and nephews and numerous friends and others whose lives she touched.
Consistent with her generous spirit, and showing her pride that her hard work helped her only son become a physician, she opted to gift herself to the anatomy gift registry at the Thomas Jefferson University Medical School in Philadelphia.
A memorial celebration of her life is hoped to be held at a later time due to COVID-19.
