Helene (nee Liptak) Seipel
Helene (nee Liptak) Seipel, age 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Regency Grande in Dover NJ. Helene was born to the late Anna and George Liptak and grew up in the Delawanna section of Clifton. She was a parishioner at Most Holy Name of Jesus Slovak National Catholic Cathedral in Passaic. Helene graduated Rutgers Newark and worked at ITT early in her career. Helene married Arnold J. Seipel in September of 1958. Her children Arnold G, David and Nancy arrived soon after with family homes first in Wyckoff and then in Montville.
Helene was widowed in 1973 after only 15 years of marriage. She raised her children on her own in Montville and was proud to see them all graduate from college. Once her children were grown Helene returned to work first at Deluxe Check Printers then at Weichert Realtors. Helene had a fabulous sense of humor and loved her family, her many friends and talking to everyone she met.
Helene was predeceased by her husband, Arnold J. Seipel in 1973, and her sisters, Irene and Dorothy Liptak.
Helene is survived by her '3 wonderful children' (her words not ours) and their spouses: Arnold G Seipel (Sue), David Seipel (Michele), and Nancy Wulfekotte (Eric). She was so proud seeing how her 4 grandchildren Abby D'Aconti, Arnold Seipel Jr, Andrew Seipel, and Austin Seipel grew up and was privileged to have spent time with 4 beautiful great-grandchildren as well.
Helene's family will remember her lovingly as the P.I.T.A she professed herself to be. Rest in peace crazy lady, you did good!
The family would like to thank all those at Regency Grande who cared for Mom during the last 7 years of her life. You're all going 'straight to heaven' and she will be waiting there for you.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family service will be held under the supervision of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011. Contributions to a would be appreciated. Condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at bizubfh.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020