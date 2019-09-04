|
Helga Markowski, 78, of Flanders, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 suddenly at home. Helga was born on July 3, 1941 in Germany. At age 10, she moved to the United States. She has lived in Flanders for the past 53 years and previously lived in Clifton, NJ. Helga worked as an Administrative Assistant at numerous jobs. When working for Allegheny Airlines she met her husband at Newark Airport. She most recently worked for Family Services of Morris County.
Helga loved playing tennis. She began playing with her husband and eventually joined a woman's league. Helga also enjoyed watching tennis football, and golf. Helga was a world traveler and some of her favorite trips were to Hawaii, Europe, and cruises in Alaska and the Mediterranean. She also liked gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Helga cherished spending time with her family and friends. She loved taking care of and playing with her grandson, Maxwell, and taking trips to Disney.
Helga is survived by her daughter, Laura Markowski, son, Michael Markowski, and grandson, Maxwell Markowski. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Markowski in 1982 and her brothers, Paul and Albert Krause.
A Celebration of Helga's Life will include a visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10am funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 7 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Flanders, NJ. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or The American Red Cross.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019