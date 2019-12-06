|
|
Henry Adam Aulenbach
"I needa tell you something. You know that before I grew in your belly, Nana held me in Heaven? She always held me and she gave me my bottles." Our Hero, Henry Adam Aulenbach passed away on December 5th, 2019, exactly 11 months from his diagnosis of stage 4/grade 4 Metastatic Medulloblastoma cancer of the brain. Henry has had a deep connection to Heaven and his predeceased paternal grandmother, Nana, Eileen Aulenbach, since he was able to verbalize it to us, and likely from birth. We know he is free of illness and finally able to walk and run like he's been dreaming of doing since losing the ability to walk from radiation. Henry entered this world on October 23, 2011. From the moment he was born he was emotionally moved by music. Music calmed his crying, music made him happy, music brought on excitement. He loved singing along to old 45s that played in our family jukebox, his favorites always being anything by The Beatles. As he got older, he began to enjoy music his teenage brothers listened to and before we knew it, he had taken a liking to Flo Rida, which became an artist that really got him through his treatments. He often said Once In A Lifetime is the greatest love song of all! Henry loved being a good student, a good learner and a good friend. He had the very great fortune of having wonderful teachers, paraprofessionals and therapists while attending school both in Randolph and Allamuchy Township. Henry loved spending time trading Pokémon cards with his friends, and even giving away his cards to friends who needed more "good cards". He loved playing Minecraft, Roblox and playing outside. His very favorite thing to do was hang out with his brothers. Henry is survived by his parents, David and Christine Aulenbach (nee Morello) and his twin brothers, Charlie and Joe Aulenbach of Allamuchy Twp.; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Carmela Morello of Naples, FL; his paternal grandparents, Harold and Diane Aulenbach of Mertztown, PA; and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 4-8 pm at Panther Valley Ecumenical Church in Hackettstown, NJ.
A Celebration of Life will take place on December 14, 2019, Saturday at 2:00 pm also at Panther Valley Ecumenical Church.
All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Smiles For Margaret,
First Hope Bank - ATTN SMILES FOR MARGARET
41 Rt 46, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019