Denville - Henry "Hank" Barzda, of Denville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at Brightview Senior Living in Randolph. He was just a few weeks shy of sharing 88 years of love, laughter, and amazing memories with family and friends. Mass of Christian of Burial will be held on Mon., Feb. 17th at 10 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester. Memorial Donations are being accepted to s by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020