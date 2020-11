Henry E HascupFlanders - Henry E Hascup, 49, of Flanders, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.Henry graduated from Lodi High School in 1989. He worked for PSE&G in Jersey City for 29 years as a Service Specialist.Henry is survived by his wife Michelle, daughter Casey, son Nicolas, father Henry Hascup, brother David Hascup and sisters Kim Hascup and Kathy O'Reilly.A private service will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph NJ. In lieu of flowers friends and family are asked to make a donation to The American Heart Society or the charity of their choice