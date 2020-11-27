Henry E Hascup
Flanders - Henry E Hascup, 49, of Flanders, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Henry graduated from Lodi High School in 1989. He worked for PSE&G in Jersey City for 29 years as a Service Specialist.
Henry is survived by his wife Michelle, daughter Casey, son Nicolas, father Henry Hascup, brother David Hascup and sisters Kim Hascup and Kathy O'Reilly.
A private service will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph NJ. In lieu of flowers friends and family are asked to make a donation to The American Heart Society or the charity of their choice
.