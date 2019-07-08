Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl Sr. Obituary
Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl, Sr.

Wharton - Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl, Sr, a devout Christian, died peacefully on July 5, 2019, aged 93 years. Loving and beloved husband for 72 years to his WWII nurse sweetheart Dorothy (Dot), they together raised five children: Pat (Torben Gronning), Peggy (Mike Fitzpatrick), Dot (Bill Hummel), twins Henry (Laura "nee Gryson") and James (Jodi "nee Zackowitz") and enjoyed a rich family life that embraced niece Nancy (Joe Mueller Davis), 15 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Visitation is Wed. July 10th from 4:30-7:30PM at Bermingham's Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ 07885; funeral Mass, also at Bermingham's, on Thu. July 11th at 10:30AM. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now