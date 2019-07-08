|
|
Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl, Sr.
Wharton - Henry Ellis "Buff" Sohl, Sr, a devout Christian, died peacefully on July 5, 2019, aged 93 years. Loving and beloved husband for 72 years to his WWII nurse sweetheart Dorothy (Dot), they together raised five children: Pat (Torben Gronning), Peggy (Mike Fitzpatrick), Dot (Bill Hummel), twins Henry (Laura "nee Gryson") and James (Jodi "nee Zackowitz") and enjoyed a rich family life that embraced niece Nancy (Joe Mueller Davis), 15 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Wed. July 10th from 4:30-7:30PM at Bermingham's Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ 07885; funeral Mass, also at Bermingham's, on Thu. July 11th at 10:30AM. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 8, 2019