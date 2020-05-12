|
|
Henry Ellwood Pearce
Pearce, Henry Ellwood 94 of Lafayette, NJ passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Born in St. Clair, PA. to his parents William and Maude Pearce on Dec. 13, 1925. He Was the youngest of 9. Henry joined the Navy at a very young age. He married his beloved wife Eleanor on March 10, 1946. They were married for 63 years. The Navy was a major part of his life. It took him and family to many places including living in San Diego, Hawaii, Washington DC, Rio De Janeiro - Brazil, Sagamore Beach - MA, Roxbury, Stanhope and Lafayette. He retired after 20 years active duty on Nov. 9, 1962 as a Chief Petty Officer. He saw action in WWII, Korean and Vietnam.
Following his military career, he worked for McGregor's in Dover and Wells Fargo Security. He obtained his Associate Degree from CCM and retired as National Credit and Collection Director.
Henry was a 50 plus member of Acacia Lodge #20 F & AM. A 50 plus year member of (Pearl Chapter #79) Starlight #107 Order of the Eastern Star, where he served as Past Patron 6 times. A member of Salaam Temple - Shriners International. He served as Past Legion of Honor Commander, Trustee and Past Potentate. His biggest passion outside his family was being Circus Chairman Emeritus for the Shrine Circus since 1975 serving Morris and Sussex Counties. He served as National Convention Chairman for Circus Fans of America. Through the years he was very active with Boy Scouts of America obtaining many honors. He served as Scoutmaster for 3 troops at the same time in Roxbury and Stanhope. Henry was also involved with his sons in DeMolay and his daughter and granddaughters in International Order of Rainbow for Girls. He was awarded their highest honor the Grand Cross of Color.
Henry's love of travel took him to places like Japan, Korea, China, Bermuda, Mexico and Panama. He also enjoyed touring the country in his RV with his family.
Henry is predeceased by his parents, 8 brothers and sisters, numerous nephew and nieces. Also, by his wife Eleanor M. Pearce and oldest son USN Henry E Pearce II, killed in Vietnam. Survivors include Richard D. Pearce of Lafayette; Elaine M. Dukin (Larry) of Flanders; Mara L. Dukin of East Orange, Daniel H. Pearce of Lafayette and Laura M. Pearce (Devon Kappel) 0f Mt. Arlington plus numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life, Internment and Masonic services will take place in the Fall. Donations may be made to:
Shriners Hospital of Phila
3551 North Board St
Phila, PA 19140
Attn: Development Office
Published in Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020