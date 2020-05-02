Resources
Henry H. Behnke Jr.

Henry H. Behnke Jr. Obituary
Henry H. Behnke, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He celebrated 95 years of unconditional love, laughter and amazing memories with family and friends. All services will be private. Henry will be buried alongside his beloved wife in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to VHLAlliance, or American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.normadean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
