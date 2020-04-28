|
|
Henry Ronald Zielensky
Henry Ronald Zielensky (Ron) was born on September 11, 1943 in Dover, New Jersey He was the son of Henry and Mary (Polyak) Zielensky.
He was part of the Dover High School class of 1961 and the Trenton State College class of 1965.
On December 26, 1966 he married Trudy Connelly. He proudly served in the United States Air Force (Captain) from 1966 to 1971. He taught grades 6 and 8 from 1971-1978 in the Dover school system.
Ron was an avid racquetball player/owner/manager of Olympic Racquetball and Health Club in Randolph NJ from 1979-1988. He designed and built their double geodesic dome home in Long Valley NJ in 1982.
He was a computer programmer for Prudential and then New York Life insurance companies until his retirement in 2000. He loved his first car, a 1962 Corvair convertible, and when he turned 70 he got a similar 1962 Corvair convertible and joined the NJ Corvair Enthusiasts club.
He flew model airplanes with the Top of NJ rc model airplane club. He enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and creating stained glass projects.
Ron was a country western line dancing enthusiast since 1993. He was a Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Mountain Church in Long Valley.
He and Trudy enjoyed traveling and visiting all fifty states. They especially enjoyed their many cruises.
He was an accomplished woodworker. A special highlight of his life was when he built the altar, baptismal font, ambo, and other wooden structures for the remodel of Our Lady of the Mountain Church in Long Valley using wood from some of the original pews.
For the last year and a half he fought a brave battle with pancreatic cancer with a positive, cheerful attitude and a smile on his face. He left this life peacefully on April 26, 2020 at the age of seventy-six.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Trudy, Aunts Olga Wood (Hackettstown) and Alyce Polyak, (Rockaway Township), many cousins, nieces and nephews, his dachshunds (Maksie and Minnie), and many cherished friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Currently all services are private, however, there will be a virtual Mass of Christian Bruial Live Streamed through Our Lady of the Mountain Church with Father Marcin officiating on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8 pm.
Ron and Trudy would appreciate a donation toward pancreatic cancer research made in Ron's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. For online condolences please go to www.cochranfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020