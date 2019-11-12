Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Herbert C. "Herb" Ackerman

Herbert "Herb" C. Ackerman

Montville - Herbert "Herb" C. Ackerman Sr., 80, of Montville, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019. Herb was born and raised in Montville and was a lifelong resident.

Herb was the Superintendent for the Department of Public Works in Montville prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Suburban Sportsman's Club of Boonton Township, and a member of the Boonton Township Gun Club.

Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Alice (Reinhardt); his loving children Fred Ackerman (Susan), Herb Ackerman, Jr. (Brenda) Mark Ackerman (Kim) and Donna Guillemin (Scott); 10 cherished grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; his caring siblings Margie Terrill, Dottie Litt and Ronnie Ackerman; and many nieces and nephews. Herb was predeceased by his son John Ackerman and his brother Ray Ackerman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15 , 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.Cremation will be private. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Herb's name to the .
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
