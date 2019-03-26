|
Herbert C. Tierney
Hackettstown - Our father, Herbert C. Tierney of Hackettstown New Jersey died peacefully in his sleep on March 21. He was 91 years old. His wife Rita Becker pre-deceased him over three years ago.
He was retired from Picatinny Arsenal. He also served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his six children: Rita Ann Kopacz (husband Edward) of Waretown, New Jersey, Kevin (wife Terry) of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Herb of Budd Lake, New Jersey, Brian (wife Donna) of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Darren of Andover, New Jersey and Michael (wife Tina) of Mount Olive, New Jersey.
He is also survived my 11 grandchildren: John, Erin, Kevin, Corey, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Tara, Maura, Collin, Michael and Jessica.
His five great grandchildren include Paris, Aiden and Ainsley of New York and Declan and Finnegan of Hackettstown, New Jersey.
A mass will be held at Saint Mary's Church in Hackettstown on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Burial of remains will take place at Hackettstown Union Cemetery following the funeral service. Services are through Cochran Funeral Home, 915 High St., Hackettstown New Jersey. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.cochranfuneral.com/
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019