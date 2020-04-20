|
Herman Elgarten
Herman Elgarten passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 83 on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Herman was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth Steinberger Elgarten who predeceased him in June.
Born on May 11, 1936 to Henry and Marie Elgarten, Herman was a life-long resident of Randolph, NJ. He married Liz in 1959 and several years later they began raising their family as active members of their community. Always a sports enthusiast, Herman was an all-state champion wrestler and baseball player in his youth and an avid golfer as an adult. Herman's keen interest in model trains is evident in the elaborate layout he built over several decades. He will also be fondly remembered by the finely crafted furniture he made for his children and grandchildren.
Herman spent virtually his entire professional career at Bear, Stearns and Company, working his way up from a securities clerk to retire as a Managing Director in 2002 after 44 years at the firm. His attention to detail and strong work ethic were particularly valued in overseeing the firm's expansion in the Financial District and later into Brooklyn and Midtown Manhattan.
Herman is survived by his three children, Michael (Clarissa), Ken (Tricia) and Lisa (Fred) Hofstetter and his nine grandchildren, Paige (Jeffrey) Atwood and Grant Elgarten; Kyle, Jared, Colin and Brenden Elgarten; and John, Rebecca and Robyn Hofstetter.
While current health conditions preclude family and friends from gathering, memories and condolences may be shared on the Bailey Funeral Home webpage www.baileyfuneral.com. Herman will be interred next to his wife, Liz at a private burial in Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham Borough.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020