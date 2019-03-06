|
Hiawatha Williams
Morristown - Hiawatha Williams of Morristown, NJ. Born in Green Sea, S.C. to the late Earl Shaw and Carrie E. Williams on April 21, 1941, passed February 2, 2019 at home. He work at Drew University for 42 years and retired 2009. He leave his wife Regina (Towns) Williams, sister Rosa Stanley of North Mrytle Beach, S.C. daughter Mashall Mcfadden, five grandchildren Paris Mcfadden, Matthew Mcfadden, Daythan Dawson, Annessa Dawson, Odessa Dawson. Host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2019