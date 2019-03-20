Services
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main St
Madison, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St Patrick's Church
85 Washington Ave
Chatham, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Honora Mulvihill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honora (O'Gorman) Mulvihill


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Honora (O'Gorman) Mulvihill Obituary
Honora (O'Gorman) Mulvihill

Madison - Nora Mulvihill, 89, died peacefully at home in Madison, NJ, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Nora was born in 1929 in Newark, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Francis O'Gorman and Ellen (Coughlin) O'Gorman, and her husband Paul J. Mulvihill.

Surviving are her children Monica Dodge and her husband Jeffrey of Gillette, NJ, Martha Ficcio of Madison, NJ, Madeleine Tarleton and her husband James of Succasunna, NJ, Maggie Mulvihill and her husband Peter Sullivan of Marblehead, MA, and Mark Mulvihill and his wife Wendy of Bolingbrook, IL, along with her beloved grandchildren Mary and Steven Dodge, Courtney Tarleton Lovenberg and her husband James, Brett Tarleton, and Peter Sullivan, and her great-grandson James Lovenberg III. She is also survived by her brother Patrick O'Gorman of Jupiter, FL, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Nora graduated from St. Michaels High School in Newark. After marriage she lived with her family in Newark and moved to Ipswich, MA, for several years, returning to NJ in 1971 to spend most of her life in Chatham, NJ. She worked for many years as the switchboard operator at Drew University in Madison and was a member of the choir of St Patrick's Church in Chatham. Visitation will be at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St, Madison, NJ, on Friday, March 22, from 5-8 PM, with a funeral on Saturday, March 23, at 1 PM at St Patrick's Church, 85 Washington Ave, Chatham, NJ. Because Nora was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Hubert's Animal Shelter, Woodland Ave, Madison, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now