|
|
Honora (O'Gorman) Mulvihill
Madison - Nora Mulvihill, 89, died peacefully at home in Madison, NJ, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Nora was born in 1929 in Newark, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Francis O'Gorman and Ellen (Coughlin) O'Gorman, and her husband Paul J. Mulvihill.
Surviving are her children Monica Dodge and her husband Jeffrey of Gillette, NJ, Martha Ficcio of Madison, NJ, Madeleine Tarleton and her husband James of Succasunna, NJ, Maggie Mulvihill and her husband Peter Sullivan of Marblehead, MA, and Mark Mulvihill and his wife Wendy of Bolingbrook, IL, along with her beloved grandchildren Mary and Steven Dodge, Courtney Tarleton Lovenberg and her husband James, Brett Tarleton, and Peter Sullivan, and her great-grandson James Lovenberg III. She is also survived by her brother Patrick O'Gorman of Jupiter, FL, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Nora graduated from St. Michaels High School in Newark. After marriage she lived with her family in Newark and moved to Ipswich, MA, for several years, returning to NJ in 1971 to spend most of her life in Chatham, NJ. She worked for many years as the switchboard operator at Drew University in Madison and was a member of the choir of St Patrick's Church in Chatham. Visitation will be at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St, Madison, NJ, on Friday, March 22, from 5-8 PM, with a funeral on Saturday, March 23, at 1 PM at St Patrick's Church, 85 Washington Ave, Chatham, NJ. Because Nora was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Hubert's Animal Shelter, Woodland Ave, Madison, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019