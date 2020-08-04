1/1
Honorable George Raymond Korpita
Honorable George Raymond Korpita

Dover - Honorable George Raymond Korpita passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. He was 60 years of age.

Born in Denville, NJ and raised in Wharton, NJ, George Raymond graduated from Delbarton High School, Villanova University, and Seton Hall Law School. He practiced law in Morris County, NJ and was a Municipal Judge in Dover, Rockaway Borough, and Victory Gardens. He was also a partner with his father, Honorable George Korpita, Jr. (deceased), in the law firm of Korpita and Korpita.

George Raymond enjoyed traveling, dining out, was a car enthusiast, and had a love for retro arcade games. He was well-respected and always very personable.

He is survived by his Mother- Anne H. Korpita, his Daughter- Gianna R. Korpita, his Son- Dario R. Korpita, his Wife- Wendy Greer, his Godmother and Aunt- Dorothy Ingetti, his Aunts- Dolores Korpita, Marion Savinelli, Cathy Franus, and Pat Oliver, his Uncle- Dan Franus, and by many cousins. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Mary's Church, 425 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
