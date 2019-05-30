Services
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rowe Funeral Home
71 Washington Street
Morristown, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave.
Morristown, NJ
Morristown - Hope Nicole Watson (Samuels) was born in Toledo, OH to Christine and Harvey Samuels on March 27, 1977, and quietly slipped into the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2019. She was educated in the Morristown Public School System. Hope was predeceased by her father and step-mother, Wendy. She leaves to cherish her two sons, Malachi and Keon Watson, her mother, Christine White (Jesse), and her two sisters, Choman and Heidi Samuels. A visitation will be held on May 30th from 6-8pm at Rowe Funeral Home 71 Washington Street in Morristown. Funeral services will be held on May 31st at 12pm at Calvary Baptist Church 10 Martin Luther King Ave. in Morristown. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on May 30, 2019
